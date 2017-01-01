Login with Facebook!
From
To
Find a ride
The best free Facebook rideshare management tool.
Secured online payments sent right to your account.
Send automatic text reminders to all your riders.
Check, review and select your riders on one page.
Post your ride link right into Facebook ride sharing groups.
$0 fees. Simple ride sharing.
Sign-in with Facebook to post my ride
As seen on
Seamlessly share your drive on Facebook
Yugo will customize your post link to make it super-easy to find riders and confirm a ride through existing Facebook rideshare groups.
Automatically get paid at the end of every ride
Vet and approve riders before your drive and ensure you get paid securely everytime.
Keep riders informed with automatic notifications
Yugo automatically send notification reminding your riders of upcoming rides, payments, cancellations and confirmations.
Ready to rideshare with Yugo?
Sign-in with Facebook to post my ride
Copyright ⓒ 2017 Yugo Technologies All Rights Reserved.
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy